Starbase Price Tops $0.0069 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $688,554.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.