The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 143.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 110,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 471.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.