Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Cowen started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $87.53 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.