Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $178.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

