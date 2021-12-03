Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.73 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.17 ($0.60). 4,061,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,061,667% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.03 ($0.60).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.52. The company has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

