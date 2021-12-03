NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.36

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.36 ($36.77) and last traded at €33.48 ($38.05), with a volume of 48135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.42 ($36.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOEJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.00 ($48.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.18 and its 200-day moving average is €41.17.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

