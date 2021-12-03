Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.32

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.32 and traded as high as C$87.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$85.71, with a volume of 175,560 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.