The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 224,633 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $12,065,038.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BATRA. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

