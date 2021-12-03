The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 224,633 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $12,065,038.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
