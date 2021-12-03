Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks Sells 32,740 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00.

NYSE MEG opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

