James Craigie Sells 11,704 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

