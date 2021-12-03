The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 90,903 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BATRA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

