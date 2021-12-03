The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 90,903 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BATRA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
