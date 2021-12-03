Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

