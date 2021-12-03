Piper Sandler Weighs in on salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $261.20 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.