Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $146.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

