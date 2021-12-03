Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 194846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

