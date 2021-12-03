Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 9452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 112,437 shares of company stock worth $2,313,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

