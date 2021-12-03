MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.46

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 7235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

