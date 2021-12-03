Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a PE ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.