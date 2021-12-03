Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.90

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.90 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 288660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $140,185,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $93,642,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

