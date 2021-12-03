Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.91

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.91 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 32164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

