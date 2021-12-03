AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.50

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.17. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Several research firms have commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

