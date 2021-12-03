Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.34.

Snowflake stock opened at $360.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

