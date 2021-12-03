Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $395.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $347.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $349.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

