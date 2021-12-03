Liberty Global (LBTYK) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Liberty Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Liberty Global alerts:

This table compares Liberty Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 367 1769 2603 75 2.50

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Liberty Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.32 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 19.11

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Global beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.