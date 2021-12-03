InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 868,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

IFRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $208.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

