Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Leatt has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $164.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

