Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Leatt has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $164.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.76.
Leatt Company Profile
