Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 275,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

