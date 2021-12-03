Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.