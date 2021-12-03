DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.03 Million Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.