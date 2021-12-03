DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,897 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Z opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.