Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $15.66 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and $150,164.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $15.66 or 0.00027491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.93 or 0.08033589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.51 or 1.00010467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

