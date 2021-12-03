Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Chronologic has a total market cap of $345,022.36 and approximately $40.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.