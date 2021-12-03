Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.37. Twilio has a one year low of $254.46 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

