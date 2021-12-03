Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 3.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.