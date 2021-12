Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MIX opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.53. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.58.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.