Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Announces — Dividend of $3.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.
KEN stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Kenon has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $47.65.
Kenon Company Profile
