Wells Fargo & Company Trims Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price to $9.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $356.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 120.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 274.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 44.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

