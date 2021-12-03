Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Asana stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock valued at $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $11,715,216. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

