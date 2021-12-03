PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

