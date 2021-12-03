John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3663 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Shares of JHI opened at $18.89 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

