John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3663 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.
Shares of JHI opened at $18.89 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.