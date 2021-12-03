DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.12 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93,178 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

