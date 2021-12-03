DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,860 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.22 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

