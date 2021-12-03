ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $395.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.