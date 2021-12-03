Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BrightView worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

