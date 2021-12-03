Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

