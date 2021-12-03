Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SCVL stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

