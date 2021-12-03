Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,524 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 114,230 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

