Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPTN opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $865.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

