Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 794 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.