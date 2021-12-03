Redde Northgate plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 435.16 ($5.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.55. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REDD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

