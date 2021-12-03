Redde Northgate plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 435.16 ($5.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.55. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REDD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

